Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

