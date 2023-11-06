McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

