McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 527 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $295.97 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

