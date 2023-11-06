McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $2,519,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,688,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.73. The company had a trading volume of 555,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,080. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

