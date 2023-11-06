Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.05. 512,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average is $213.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.04 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

