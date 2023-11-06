Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

TSLA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,909,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,934,922. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

