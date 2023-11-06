Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.89. 574,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $287.57 and a one year high of $574.40.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

