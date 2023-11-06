Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,247 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,247 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,742. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.05 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

