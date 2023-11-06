Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.
View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense stocks under $5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.