Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,934 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. 1,279,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

