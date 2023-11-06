Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 993,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,935. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

