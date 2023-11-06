Leeward Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 155,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,653,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.18. 4,309,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,625. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

