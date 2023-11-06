Keystone Financial Group Takes $2.95 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,590. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average of $208.83. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

