Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $47.13 during trading hours on Monday. 90,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

