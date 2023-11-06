Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 201,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,156,000 after buying an additional 357,666 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,989,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

