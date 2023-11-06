Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $280.83. 121,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.