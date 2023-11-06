iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

