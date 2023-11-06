iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.18 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

