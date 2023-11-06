Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.04 and a 52 week high of C$15.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

