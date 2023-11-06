Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $207.47 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,686 shares of company stock worth $136,580,537 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

