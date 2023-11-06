Hoylecohen LLC Buys 72 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $166.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.