Hess (NYSE:HES) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $166.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $189.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HES. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

