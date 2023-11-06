Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $231.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 24,102,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 1,572,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,154 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $7,986,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.