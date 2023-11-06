Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GTE stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $231.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
