General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.73 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

