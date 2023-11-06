First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

FN opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

