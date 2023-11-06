First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.10.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty Company Profile

FCR.UN opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.37.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.