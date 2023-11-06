Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $195.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.70.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $66,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $329,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.