Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.63.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

