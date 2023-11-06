Element Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 559,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average is $235.20. The company has a market cap of $453.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.