Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $56,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.
In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
