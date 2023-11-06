Earnest Partners LLC Has $68.33 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cummins worth $68,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $225.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average of $232.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.