Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.49 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

