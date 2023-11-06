Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

