Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,336.97 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,478.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,418.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.25.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

