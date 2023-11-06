Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $465,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $265.10 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $191.45 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

