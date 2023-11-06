Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $92.76 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -579.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.