Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.