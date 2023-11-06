Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,494,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $214.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.