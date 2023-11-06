Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $899,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

