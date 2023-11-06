Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $442.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.25 and its 200 day moving average is $425.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

