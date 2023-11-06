Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.