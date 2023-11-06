Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after acquiring an additional 718,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

EWJ stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

