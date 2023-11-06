Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ESS opened at $217.26 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.70.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

