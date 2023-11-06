Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 574 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $433.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

