Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.67. 400,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.