CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

CORR opened at $0.63 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Stories

