Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 241,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,504. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

