Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

BLK traded down $5.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $652.26. 95,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $655.42 and a 200 day moving average of $675.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

