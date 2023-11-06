Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 8,398 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 217,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 33,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,260,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

