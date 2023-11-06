Concord Wealth Partners Has $649,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 339,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.77. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

